HUNTSVILLE — March 21, 1935 - January 12, 2020 — Frederick Wayne LeMay, 84, of Huntsville, passed away Sunday. Born in Town Creek, AL, Mr. LeMay graduated from Hazlewood High School where he played football. He was a Specialist 4th Class U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He worked as a tool and die maker for 30 years at Eaton Corporation.
Mr. LeMay was preceded in death by his parents, William Ralph LeMay and Luda Donaldson LeMay; brothers, William Ralph LeMay, Jr. and Bobby Paul LeMay; and sister, Marjorie LeMay Halbrooks.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Grissom LeMay; daughters, Lynn LeMay Hudson (James) and Cynthia LeMay Thornton (Timothy); sisters, Joyce LeMay Manley and Patricia LeMay Burr; grandchildren, Wesley Thomas Buckle (Rich Barnes), Haley Lynn Buckle (Corey Coxe), Taylor Benjamin Thornton and Brooke Nicole Thornton; and great-grandchildren, Margaret Grace Cellucci and Allyson Lynn Coxe.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 17th, at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. (www.laughlinservice.com)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Hero Fund at Hudson Alpha.
