FLORENCE — Fredericka “Freddie” Maxwell Richardson Tyreewas born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on January 29, 1927 and died peacefully in her sleep on January 12, 2020. She was the fifth daughter of Jennie Cochrane Maxwell Richardson and Robert Pattillo Richardson of Tuscaloosa. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School, University of Alabama, and obtained a graduate degree in Early Education from Florence State University (“UNA”).
Married to Karl Tinnon Tyree, Jr. on December 10, 1949, afterward the couple moved to Karl’s hometown, Florence, Alabama. Freddie worked for two years at the Florence Times Daily, and then raised their four children Karl “Will” Willingham, Clyde Cochrane, Jane Maxwell and Robert Richardson Tyree. Always on the go, Freddie enjoyed all of the children’s activities and it kept her very busy, especially taking a carload of children to swim at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club daily.
In addition to the children’s activities, Freddie was active and then a sustaining member of Muscle Shoals District Service League, held many positions in the Presbyterian Women’s Circle, was a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Florence, member of the Florence Discussion Club, and member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America.
In later years, Freddie taught Spanish at Little Angel Kindergarten and then worked in the Insurance Department at ECM Hospital. She also worked with her husband, Karl, in helping their good friends Kirk and Lillian Deibert in the establishment and care of Deibert Park.
Freddie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Will and sisters, Lucy Richardson Bibb and Ella Richardson Davis. She is survived by sisters, June Richardson Nuessle and Roberta “Tutu” Richardson DuTeil; children, Clyde Tyree (Bill) Crook, Jane Tyree (Dan) Guin and Robert (Rhonda) Tyree; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Florence. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. in the church library, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall (as the Sanctuary is under construction). Graveside and burial afterwards will be at the Florence Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers are John Bibb, Alex Crook, Bill Crook, Dan Guin, Maxwell Guin, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Bill Norvell, Dr. Lester Norvell, Henry Tyree, Jr., Neilan Tyree and Rob Tyree. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church of Florence, 224 E. Mobile Street, Florence, Alabama 35630, or to a charity of your choice.
