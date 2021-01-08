RUSSELLVILLE — Fredi Vargas Martinez, 45, died January 3, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Service will be 10 a.m. Burial Mass, Saturday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.