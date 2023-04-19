RUSSELLVILLE — Fredia Ann Laporte, 72, died April 13, 2023. A memorial service is not planned at this time. She was the mother of Lisa Tyrell and Michelle Stillings. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville is assisting the family.

