KILLEN — Fredia Faye Lawler Ford, 79, of Killen, AL, passed away February 16, 2021. Fredia was a retired L.P.N. at ECM and Huntsville Hospital and member of Centerhill Church of Christ. She was also a member of Greenhill Senior Center.
Fredia is survived by her daughters, Becky Pettus (Melvin), Reginna Blankenship (Mark), and Susie Holden (Kenny); brothers, Billy Ray Lawler (Sandra), Bryce Lawler (Billie), and Johnny Lawler (Joyce); sister, Betty Lawler; grandchildren, Wesley Poss, Seth Pettus (Jocelyn), Riley Holden, Payton Holden, Danielle Pettus, and Jonathan Poss; great-grandchild, Annie-Jo Pettus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnnie Ray Ford; parents, Hulon and Beulah Lawler; nephew, David Lawler; great-nephew, Nathan Askew; sons-in-law, Rodney Clemmons and Jason Poss; grandson-in-law, Michael Coker.
Visitation will be Monday, February 22, 2021 from 12-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Greg Dial and Brother Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be Centerhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Poss, Seth Pettus, Jonathan Poss, Keith Nichols, Billy Lawler, Johnny Lawler, and Bryce Lawler. Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Pettus, Kenny Holden, Mark Blankenship and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Centerhill Church of Christ Cemetery Fund (in care of Jerry Fox North Main Street St. Joseph, TN 38481) or Cedar View Assisted Living Activity Fund 2001 CR 394 Killen, AL 35645.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
