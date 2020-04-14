RUSSELLVILLE — Fredia Jane Pace, 79, of Russellville, AL passed away April 12, 2020 at her residence. Fredia was born April 1, 1941 in Franklin County, AL to Charlie and Thelma Grissom Pace.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark Holsonback; and her siblings, Jack Pace, Tom Pace, and Lucy Pace.
Fredia is survived by her daughter, Donna Holsonback Corbell (Marty); her sisters, Grace Britnell (Orland), Polly Brown (Harold) and Betty Kiel (Gerald); her sisters-in-law, Becky Pace and Joan Pace; her grandchildren, Gary Cummings Jr. (Mandy), Cory Cummings (Jessica) and Blake Holsonback; her great-grandchildren, Addie Cummings, Katie Cummings, Brandt Cummings and Avery Cummings; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Gary Cummings Jr., Cory Cummings, Blake Holsonback, Brandt Cummings, and Marty Corbell.
Fredia’s funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Franklin Memory Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family will meet for a graveside at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Brother Kenny Windsor officiating. We are asking that any family friends, co-workers, or anyone else that would like to attend please feel free to come and stay in your vehicle at the cemetery.
As soon as the service is over, we would like everyone to have a chance to circle through the cemetery driveway in their cars to allow them to pay their respects to our beloved Fredia and to sign the register book. We hate that this is the way we have to do this, but we have no choice at this time. We welcome any and all that would like to come and wait until we can do the drive-through. We will greatly appreciate your support during this time. We love you all.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Chenyi and staff, Kindred Home Health, Comfort Care Hospice, and Brother Kenny Windsor.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
