FLORENCE — Fredia Jo Lawson, 69, died June 14, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence. The service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. She was a member of Community Freewill Baptist Church. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

