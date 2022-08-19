TUSCUMBIA — Fredia Joan Fretwell Berryman, 68, died August 16, 2022. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Burial will be in Guy Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

