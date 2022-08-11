RUSSELLVILLE — Freeman Harvey Scott, 78, died August 9, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Lindsey Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.