HARTSELLE — Freida Vest Betterton, 89, passed away October 21, 2022. Freida, a child of God, was born December 12, 1932. Funeral Service will be on October 29, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Hartselle First Methodist Church. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday, at the church, with interment in the Hartselle City Cemetery.

