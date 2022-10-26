HARTSELLE — Freida Vest Betterton, 89, passed away October 21, 2022, at Summerford Health & Rehab, Falkville, AL. Freida, a child of God, was born December 12, 1932 to William B. Vest and Mamie Pannell Vest in Morgan County. Funeral Service will be on October 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Hartselle First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until service time on Saturday at the church and interment will be in the Hartselle City Cemetery following the service.
She was a graduate of Morgan County High School in Hartselle, a lifelong member of Hartselle First United Methodist Church, a homemaker and a community worker. She retired after 25 years of service with the Morgan County & Hartselle City Board of Education in the child nutrition program. She married the love of her life, Andrew Jack Betterton, enjoying 69 years together.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and five siblings. Survivors include her children, Andrew E. “Andy” Betterton (Sandra), Florence, AL, William H. “Billy” Betterton (Daphne), Ocean Springs, MS and Jan G. Betterton, Stockbridge, GA; grandchildren, Jacob “Jack” Betterton (Katie), Summertown, TN, Jane Nuby (Chris), Stevensville, MD, Jonathan Betterton, Ocean Springs, MS, Joseph Betterton, Memphis, TN, Samantha Bignell (Joe), Ocean Springs, MS and Alison Koesters (Mark), Harvest, AL; great-grandchildren, Jackson Betterton, Florence, AL, Joyanna Betterton and Garyn Singleton-Olmstead, Summertown, TN, Alice Nuby, Stevensville, MD, Madison Bignell, Ocean Springs, MS and Carson, Connor and Cole Darby, Harvest, AL; sisters, Katie Hill, Alabaster, AL and Reba Swinford (Cledith), Hartselle, AL; a number of nieces and nephews and a host of friends and caregivers.
Conrad Bell, Bud Glasscock, Danny Grissom, James Hastings, Randy Sparkman and Paul Wallace will serve as Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Caring Hands - Prayer Shawl Ministry at Hartselle First United Methodist Church would be appreciated.
