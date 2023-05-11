TUSCUMBIA — Fronia Estelle Warhurst, 94, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 12, at Mt. Springs Cemetery, Cherokee, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Chip Henley will officiate.

