KILLEN — Jimmie Fulton “Pete” Killen, 95, of Killen, AL, passed away July 21, 2021 at his home. Pete was retired from Tallman’s Company and was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Pete is survived by his son, Jimmie Dale Killen of Savannah TN; brother, Milton Killen of Florence, AL; sisters, Rose Robertson of Lexington, AL; Shirley Williams of Anderson, AL; and Clethel Pettus of Lexington, AL; grandchildren, Vanessa Killen, Doug Killen (Myndi), Jamie Killen, and Hailey Killen; several great-grandchildren; special friend, Joyce Honeycutt; daughter-in-law, Maria Killen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Daniel Killen and Verda Lue Springer Killen; wife, Helen Lyons Killen; sons, Wade Killen and Ty Killen; several other brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be today, July 22, 2021 from 6-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Leon Cole officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Austin and Walker Killen.
Greenhill Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
