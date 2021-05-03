ROGERSVILLE — G.E. Barringer, 93, died May 1, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Elkins East Chapel. Graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in Butler Cemetery with Tim Cunningham officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.