FLORENCE — Mr. G.W. Hill Jr. was born May 11, 1928 at home in Wayne County, TN., the son of the late George W. Hill Sr. and Virgie E. Jones Hill. He was united in marriage to Mavis Irene Hayes on November 14, 1953. Mrs. Hill preceded him in death on March 6, 2020. Mr. Hill honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Hill worked as a farmer and Rural Route Carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of Collinwood First Baptist Church. Mr. Hill departed this life on February 12, 2022 in Florence, Alabama at the age of 93 Years, 9 Months, 1 Day.
He is survived by a daughter, Beverly Yarbrough of Florence , AL; a son, Roger Hill and wife Renee of Iron City, TN; seven grandchildren, Samantha Credille (Jobal), Jessica Key (Dustin), Lydia Adams (Trueman), Abby Hanback (Donny Joe), Anna Lea Hudson (Morgan), Alana Pigg (Tyler) and Allie Hill; Mr. Hill is also survived by seven great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 66 years; and parents; Mr. Hill was preceded in death by three brothers, Garland Hill, Everett Hill, Clarence “Tootsie” Hill; a sister, Anna Hill Harris; and a granddaughter, Amanda Hill.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 15, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday February 16, 2022 from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m., all at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood. Services will be held on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, with David Byrd and Roger Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Gardens at Collinwood, with Shackelford Funeral Directors Assisting.
Commented