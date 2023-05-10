F.5.10.23 GW Hills.jpg

FLORENCE — Garman Willie “G.W.” Hillis, age 94, of Florence, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. A graveside service will be Thursday, May 11th at 2:00 pm at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Pallbearers will be Andrew Hillis, Nathan Hillis, Austin Wallace, Jason Hovater, Rodney Kirk, Joel Fisher and Hollis Armstrong.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you