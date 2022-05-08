O’FALLON, ILLINOIS — Gail Dell Milligan (nee Hoffman), 79, of O’Fallon, IL, born December 30, 1942, in Columbus, OH, was called home to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
Gail was an excellent cook, loved experimenting with new recipes, and watched several food channel shows regularly. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She was an avid St Louis Cardinals baseball fan. While living in Florence, AL, she even honed her square-dancing techniques with the Quad City Squares. After finishing her full-time career at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, Gail’s greatest working pleasure came from volunteering at the SPAN program, under the fantastic leadership of Anthony Brooks, in Florence, AL. For several years, she praised the love shared between she and the school children.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Ilah Hoffman (nee Wood); her beloved husband, Joe Milligan; and one brother, Dale Hoffman.
Gail is survived by her son, Darin (Gina) Wilcox of Belleville, IL; two brothers, Gary Hoffman of Indianapolis, IN, Keith Hoffman of Dallas, TX; one grandchild, Carol Conradt; three nieces and two nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Methodist Church of Florence, AL; https://www.ph.church/give/. Condolences may be made to the family at www.schildknechtfh.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Pomeroy, OH.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
