DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Opal Gail Rhodes Eaton, 76, died April 30, 2023. Funeral will be Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Dennis Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you