HALEYVILLE — Gail Lynn Rice, 67, died August 17, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

