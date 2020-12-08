NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Gail Marie Simpson, 83, died December 6, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lebanon Road Church of Christ in Nashville. Funeral will be at 12 p.m. at the church. Graveside will follow at 3 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Lebanon Road Church of Christ. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

