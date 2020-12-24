TOWN CREEK — Patricia Gail Thrasher, 73, died December 23, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. She was the wife of Dewey Thrasher.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.