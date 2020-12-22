FLORENCE — Gaius Wayne Crakaal Sr., 48, died December 19, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Lord’s House, 7210 County Road 7, Florence, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Amber, at One Lost Sheep Cemetery. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

