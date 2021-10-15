RED BAY — Gale Keeton Barksdale, 72, died October 13, 2021. Services will be Saturday, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with burial in Halltown Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

