RUSSELLVILLE — Gale Hoyt “Snuffy” Smith, 66, died November 19, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Spry Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial is in Taylor Cemetery.

