RUSSELLVILLE — Gale Hoyt “Snuffy” Smith, age 66, of Russellville, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 19, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was a gentle and kind man, who was known for his friendly personality, his deep connections in the community, and his hardworking spirit. Snuffy was a passionate Alabama fan, who always wore an Alabama shirt or hat. He was a man who would always drop what he was doing without a moment’s hesitation to help a friend or family member in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wabern Detroit and Audrey Bell (Smelser) Smith; and sister, Sherry Smith Grissom.
Well-loved by his family and friends, Snuffy leaves behind his wife, Jennifer Ann Mitchell Smith; his daughter, Laura Gayle Edwards, and son-in-law, Trey Edwards; as well as step-children, Katelyn Carpenter, Karsen Carpenter, and Olivia Mitchell. Numerous cousins and a host of friends survive him as well. He will be sorely missed by all.
Visitation will be noon -2 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Spry Memorial Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., with Bart Rickard and Burrell Thorne officiating. Burial will take place at Taylor Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Trey Edwards, Steve Grissom, Bart Rickard, Seth Grissom, Samuel McDonnell, and Dewayne Greenhill.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
