SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Garland Gilliam, 98, died September 8, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oliviet Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Savannah, burial in Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Home directing.

