TUSCUMBIA
Garland Wayne “Bo” Tank, age 68, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022.
Visitation will be Monday, October 17, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m., at Shoals Memorial Gardens with Brother Greg McNatt officiating.
Garland was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Gooch.
Survivors are his wife, Betty Tank; brothers, Tommy, James, and Earl Tank, Jr.; half-brother, Billy, and Bobby Richardson; half-sister, Doris Jarnigan.
He was a member of West Side Community Baptist Church of Sheffield.
Commented