COLOMBIA, TENNESSEE — Garry Franklin Parrott, 66, died December 19, 2020. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. today at Neal Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service. Mr. Parrott was an employee with Armada Nutrition.

