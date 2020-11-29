RED BAY — Garry Lee Parker Sr., 70, died November 26, 2020. Visitation was 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Graveside service followed at 2 p.m. in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina.

