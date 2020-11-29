RED BAY — Garry Lee Parker Sr., 70, died November 26, 2020. Visitation was 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Graveside service followed at 2 p.m. in Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
