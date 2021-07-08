GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Garry Maxwell, 75, died July 7, 2021. Funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS, with burial in Dennis Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. He was a U.S. veteran.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.