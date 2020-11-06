FLORENCE — Garvis Gene Dixon, Sr., loving husband and father, passed away November 4 following a brief illness. Born December 4, 1935 to Taft and Ruth Dixon near Collinwood, TN, they later moved to SE Missouri where he farmed with his father. For the last 36 years he has lived in Florence. Garvis was a good and gentle man and always had a smile and kind word for everyone (he also loved a good joke!). He was a faithful Christian who lived his faith every day. With his beautiful singing voice he often led singing at churches and had many requests to sing at funerals. He loved, and was dearly loved, by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Laura Balentine Dixon; children, Garvis Gene Jr. (Jane), Kim Baldock (Donald), Corey Dixon (Sandra), Brooke Hunt (Gil), and sister, Lucille Ross (Raymond); grandchildren, Garrett and Jacob Dixon, Shelby Baldock, Taft Dixon; great grandchildren, Raylan and Maria Dixon; and many dear friends including his “pool buddies.” He also leaves his faithful dog and horse, Dixie.
Special thanks to Dr. Hisham Balbaki and his caring staff for their years of care.
Instead of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice in his memory.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Macedonia Cemetery.
