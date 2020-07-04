SPRING VALLEY — It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Allen Wylie, of Spring Valley, announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020, at the age of 67 years.
Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Kayle; and his sons, Jeff (Stacey) Norton and Matthew (RaeDene) Norton.
Gary will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Allison (Adam) Wagnon, Caleb Norton, Kaden Norton, Kieran Smith, and Rebecca Norton.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Shirley Wylie.
Graveside service will be held at Colbert Memorial Gardens on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his memory.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
