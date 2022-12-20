FLORENCE — Gary Anthony Hawkins, 58, died December 19, 2022. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

