LEXINGTON — Gary Waymon Barnett, 49, of Lexington, AL, passed away November 24, 2019 at his home. Mr. Barnett was an Operator at Southwire and a member of Alabama Cattleman’s Association.
Gary is survived by his wife, Cynthia Riley Barnett; mother, Doris Barnett; sons, Dennis Barnett and Justin Peters (Summer); daughters, Addison Barnett and Jessica Jones (Tim); sister, Theresa Chard (Joe Miller); and grandchildren, Sophie Barnett, Case Barnett, Mason Jones and Mallorie Jo Peters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Waymon Barnett.
Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeremy Hon and Clearview Cancer Institute, Steve Barnett, Keith Holden, and Brian Smith for their love and support during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
