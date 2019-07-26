TUSCUMBIA — Gary Brewer, 72, of Tuscumbia, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, July 26 from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Gary was a lifelong resident of the Shoals. He graduated from Rogers High School and Northwest-Shoals Community College. He was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Rex Brewer; and sister, Doris Gail Choat.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Brewer; daughter, Christy Kennamore and husband, Tim, who he loved like a son; granddaughter, Kayla Kennamore; numerous nieces and nephews who he loved like his own; special friend, Judy Stark.
Pallbearers will be Bee Patrick, Ross Harper, Rick Yancey, Jamie Charles, Steve Charles and Archer Charles. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Patrick and Larry Flowers.
