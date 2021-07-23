CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — Gary Burgess Warren, 69, died July 21, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Clifton. Graveside service will follow at Clifton Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral home directing. He was the husband of Nancy Alley Warren.

