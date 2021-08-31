FAYETTEVILLE, TENN.  — Gary Curtis Aldridge, 60, died August 29, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Neal Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Brace Cemetery. He was of the Baptist Faith.

