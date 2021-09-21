MOUNT HOPE — Gary D. Bryant, 72, died September 19, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Fergason Cemetery, Town Creek. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Juanell Cameron Bryant. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

