LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Gary Dale “Gomer” Powell, 60, died September 18, 2020. Visitation is noon-3 p.m. service time Sunday at Neal Funeral Home with burial to follow in Lawrence Memorial Gardens. He was a former employee of Murray Ohio and AOC Metal Works.

