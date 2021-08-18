FULTON, MISSISSIPPI — Gary Dale Keeton, 67, died August 16, 2021. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Chapel, Belmont. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.

