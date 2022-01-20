FLORENCE — Gary David Blevins, 71, Florence, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. There will be no services at this time.
Gary was a native of Red Bay, Alabama. He was a US military veteran, serving in both the Air Force and the Army. He retired after working as a truck driver. Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina S. Dingess; parents, Joe and Tressie Blevins; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Mike Maloy; and brother, Ted Blevins.
He is survived by his wife, Debra J. Blevins; daughters, Courtney Looney (Nick) and Tara Fultz; brothers, Jim and Rick Blevins; sister, Sue Stout (Wayne); sister-in-law, Ruth Blevins; grandchildren, Tiana, Patrick, and Caleb Dingess, Kayla Jackson (Jeremy), Kylie Miller, Austin Looney, and Bransyn F. Vanata.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
