TUSCUMBIA — Gary Eugene “Gene” Davis, 82, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. There will be a public viewing Sunday, January 31, from 1:30 - 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Jeff Newton officiating. A private burial for the family and interment will follow in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Gene retired from the US Army as a decorated Master Sergeant 1st Class, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Little Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Ann Stults Davis; daughter, Tammy Davis Turner; parents; brother; and sisters.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Nina Davis; children, Jan Davis LaBathe (Paul), James A. King (Connie), Roy E. King (Cindy), and Stella Inman (Marty); brothers, Donald “Butch” Davis (Willodean) and Melvin Davis (Carolynn); sisters, Geneva Willingham and Ola Vee Payne (Jesse); twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
