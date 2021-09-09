SULPHUR, LOUISIANA
Gary Dean Long, 74, Sulphur, LA, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. No services are planned at this time.
Gary was born in Red Bay, AL, and raised in Tuscumbia, AL. He served as a U.S. Marine during the 1970s and moved to Louisiana in the early 1980s. He then married Shirley Ann Guidry Long. They were married for 35 years. Gary was always a very caring person. He loved being with his friends and family. Gary was an avid fisherman. There was nothing he enjoyed more than being out in his boat. He has left his earthly body and is now celebrating and praising our Lord and Saviour. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Guidry Long; father, Athel Long; mother, Lorene Long Harris; brother, Ronnie Long; and sister, Athelene James.
He is survived by his children, Christy Garner (Sam), Shane Long (Kathy), Karen Daniels, Luary Guidry (Patti), Renee Boyette, Kathy Guidry, Joe Guidry (Trisha), and Randy Guidry (Tina); sister, Vickie McKinney; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
