SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Gary Don Cossey was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on November 25, 1961, the son of the late Berlon A. and Lavada Austin Cossey.
Gary was a lifelong resident of the Walnut Grove community in Hardin County, Tennessee. He worked as a guard for Clifton Correctional Center in Clifton, Tennessee. In his spare time, Gary enjoyed fishing and working on trucks and lawnmowers.
He departed this life on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama at the age of 58 years, 3 months and 6 days.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Angela Shannon of Pearl, Mississippi; stepchildren, Amelia Biggers and Shane Biggers, both of Brandon, Mississippi; grandchildren, Aiden Biggers, Allie Smith and Alana Smith; stepgrandchildren, Rowan Shannon, Bailey Shannon and Alyssa Shannon; sisters, Gail Murphy of Florence, Alabama, Peggy Morris of Lutts, Tennessee and Barbara Franks of Savannah, Tennessee; and one brother, Tommy Cossey of Florence, Alabama.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Hollands Creek Cemetery in Savannah, Tennessee at 3:00 PM.
Commented