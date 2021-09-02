MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Gary Don Jones, 66, died August 29, 2021. Public Viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside Service is 11 a.m. Friday in Pearsall Cemetery.

