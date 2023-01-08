F.1.8.23 Gary Hall.jpeg
LEIGHTON — Gary “Dooley” Roy Hall, 82, of Leighton, AL died on Thursday, January 5, 2023 surrounded by his daughter, Kayla. Visitation will be Monday, January 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Pastor Tony Collins will be officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.

