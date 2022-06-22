KENOSHA, WISCONSIN — Gary Edward Armstrong, 74, died June 14, 2022. Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 11-1 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lindsey Cemetery.

