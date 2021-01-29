TUSCUMBIA — Gary Eugene “Gene” Davis, 82, died January 27, 2021. A public viewing will be Sunday from 1:30-2:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A private service for family at Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visitmorrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

