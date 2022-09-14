FLORENCE — Gary Franklyn Daley, age 68, of Florence, passed away September 12, 2022. Visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Peggy, and baby Boo Boo; stepchildren, Allen Graves (Misty), Shannon Graves (Linda), and Jeff Graves; sister, Judy Silva (Juan); grandchildren, Ashley Morgan (Jason), Brittany Worley (Jake), Lacey Graves, and Alexis Black (Liam); 12 great-granchildren; and three nephews.
Gary was a fan of the University of Michigan football. He enjoyed gardening, grilling, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with Bandit and Boo Boo, and now he will be with Bandit. He loved his work family very much.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented