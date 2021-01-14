LEIGHTON — Gary Gene Wood, 77, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, January 15, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with John Webb officiating. Interment will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Leighton.
Gary was a native of Colbert County and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He loved Alabama Football and crappie fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pride and Boots Wood.
Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandy Wood; children, Gaylon Wood (Lisa) and Brandy Johnson (LaJuan); grandchildren, Jake, Jordan (Brady), Lexi, and Jace; and great-grandchild, Blakely.
Pallbearers will be LaJuan Johnson, Jake Wood, Jordan Wood, Dwain Clement, Doug Hampton, Mike Quillen, Maylon Boatwright, and Mikey Coan. Chester Quinn, Tony Fretwell, Tyrone Lowery, and Phillip Vandiver will serve as honorary pallbearers.
